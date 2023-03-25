A windy, rainy Saturday

A special weather statement remains in effect across the region.

Environment Canada said strong winds are expected Saturday afternoon into the evening.

Strong, southwesterly winds could gust up to 80 km/h.

These winds are expected to ease through the night.

Environment Canada warns that high winds may toss loose objects or cause small tree branches to break. Local power outages are possible.

Here’s a look at the forecast:

Saturday: Periods of rain. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Rainfall amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind east 40 km/h gusting to 70 becoming southwest 50 gusting to 80 this morning. High 10.

Saturday night: A few rain showers and flurries changing to a few flurries this evening. Snowfall amount 2 cm. Low minus 1.

Sunday: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the morning. High 9.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. High plus 5.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 5.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High plus 3.