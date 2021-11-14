A wintry start to the new week

Winter-like weather spreads across Alberta over the next couple of days.

It starts as rain in central and southern Alberta Sunday night, as snow continues in the mountains. Rain showers transition to snow showers early Monday morning for Calgary as the system moves north.

West-central parts of Alberta start Monday with snow with a risk of freezing rain spreading across east-central regions.

Southeastern Alberta remains dry through Monday, while flurries in Calgary taper in the afternoon.

A second system brings more snow to west-central Alberta Monday evening, tracking southeast and spreading snow to southern Alberta overnight into Tuesday morning. Snow tapers across the province Tuesday starting from the west to east.

Calgary and central Alberta generally could see up to 5 cm by Tuesday, with accumulation reaching closer to 10 cm west of Highway 2.

The bulk of the snowfall with these two systems remains in the mountains with close to 30-40 cm for the mountain parks.

Extreme wind gusts exceeding 100 km/h persist in southern Alberta Monday.

Here’s the five day forecast:

Monday:

Light snow in the morning tapers near noon

Daytime high: 6 C

Overnight: Chance of rain showers turn to snow overnight, -3 C

Tuesday:

Chance of morning flurries, gusty wind

Daytime high: -2 C

Overnight: Clearing, -9 C

Wednesday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 0 C

Overnight: Partly cloudy, -7 C

Thursday:

Mostly cloudy

Daytime high: 3 C

Overnight: Mainly cloudy, -4 C

Friday: