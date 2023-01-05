'A wrong that has been righted': Path cleared to rebuild building destroyed in fire
A two-storey building in Osborne Village that featured a convenience store and residence that was destroyed in a fire will get the chance to be rebuilt.
The fire happened in the summer of 2021 in the 100 block of Scott Street and one person died from their injuries. Police determined the fire was an arson.
The building had an E-Mart Groceries on the lower level and a home on the second floor.
On Thursday, the city centre committee waived the fees required for variances and rezoning, paving the way for the rebuild.
"I'm just glad it's being built. The community wants the convenience store back," said Coun. Sherri Rollins.
Despite the tragedy connected to the building, Rollins said it's moments like this that make politics worthwhile.
"The arc of the moral universe bends towards justice. That's definitely how I feel about the council decision," said Rollins. "It is a wrong that has been righted. But we need to get it built."
No timeline has been set yet for when the building will be rebuilt.
