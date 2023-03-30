A year after a fire revealed a drug lab in a West Vancouver home, charges have been laid

Authorities are seeking the forfeiture of a multi-million dollar West Vancouver property where a drug lab was discovered by firefighters last year.

On March 7, 2022, police were called to a home on Crestwell Road after crews discovered a "large-scale drug manufacturing facility," according to the West Vancouver Police Department.

In an update Thursday, police said that a search of the property resulted in the seizure of 16 kilograms of MDMA with a street value of over $600,000.

After a year-long investigation, Gerald Yaremchuk was charged with 11 offences including possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and production of a controlled substance. Yaremchuk is from Mission and police did not indicate if he is the property's owner.

The property has been assessed at $4 million, the statement from police said.

#WVPDNEWS Update: A yearlong investigation into a Clandestine Lab ends in charges. https://t.co/uht1hWbquX pic.twitter.com/j0ozSg70JA