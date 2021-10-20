Abandoned animals found dead, in critical condition on southern Ontario farm: police
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after multiple animals, including calves and piglets, were found abandoned on a farm in Haldimand County in southern Ontario.
According to a news release from the OPP, there were around 40 calves, two piglets and a turkey abandoned on the property. Two of the calves had died, and police said the rest of the animals were in critical condition.
Provincial Animal Welfare Services (PAWS) was called to the scene to remove the livestock. Officials said they will be investigating possible animal cruelty.
The PAWS Act, which came into effect in January 2020, was designed to hold livestock producers accountable and responsible for animal care in Ontario, according to the Ontario Federation of Agriculture.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
-
What to do if you see a coyote in WinnipegA walk through South Osborne went from peaceful to startling earlier this week for a Winnipeg woman, who observed a coyote in the area.
-
Vaccination in 5 to 11 year olds important not just for today, but years to come: PediatricianAlberta is getting ready to roll out vaccines for kids between the ages of 5 and 11 if they are approved by Health Canada.
-
'A really awesome place': El Mirador demolition underway, making room for highrise towersCrews began demolishing the historic El Mirador apartments in downtown Edmonton Thursday.
-
-
Windsor police release additional photos of vehicle of interest in hit and run investigationWindsor police believe they are looking for a black Chevrolet Equinox in connection with a fatal hit and run investigation after further images were obtained by Major Crime investigators.
-
Inflation spikes to 4.4 per cent in Canada, the highest it's been since 2003According to new data released Wednesday from Statistics Canada, inflation jumped again in September. At 4.4 per cent compared to September 2020, it's the highest it's been since 2003 and, for the sixth month in a row, inflation is above the Bank of Canada's target of between one to three per cent.
-
-
Some experts not so 'sweet' on N.L. soft-drink taxAfter the province of Newfoundland and Labrador announced details on its so-called "sugary drink" tax Tuesday, some experts are advising caution on the approach.
-
'I want more people to talk about this issue': Lethbridge author chronicles life with bipolar disorderJason Wegner, 24, hopes that by telling his story honestly, he will inspire hope for those currently facing mental health challenges.