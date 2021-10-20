Abandoned animals found dead or in critical condition on Haldimand County farm: OPP

Provincial police are investigating after multiple animals, including calves and piglets, were found abandoned on a farm in Haldimand County.

According to a news release from Ontario Provincial Police, there were around 40 calves, two piglets and a turkey abandoned on the property. Two calves had died, and police said the rest of the animals were in critical condition.

Provincial Animal Welfare Services (PAWS) was called to the scene to remove the livestock. Officials said they will be investigating possible animal cruelty.

The PAWS Act, which came into effect in January 2020, was designed to hold livestock producers accountable and responsible for animal care in Ontario, according to the Ontario Federation of Agriculture.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.