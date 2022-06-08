Abandoned building fire in Newmarket under investigation
An abandoned building fire shut down the main streets of Newmarket early Wednesday morning.
Officials say when crews arrived at the commercial and residential building on Davis Drive near Main Street the flames had breached the roof.
At one point, while battling the blaze, firefighters were forced to evacuate and shift to a defensive strategy to extinguish the fire from outside.
"The residential portion of the building is believed to be uninhabited," officials stated in a release. "No one has been displaced."
Officials say the building had been abandoned for over a year and was formerly a carpet store.
Within two hours, firefighters had extinguished the blaze.
There were no injuries reported.
The GO train tracks adjacent to the building had to be closed as a precaution. However, officials gave the go-ahead for the railway line to reopen just in time for the morning rush.
The Ontario Fire Marshal will be investigating.
