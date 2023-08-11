iHeartRadio

Abandoned cabin catches fire in Barrie's south end


Barrie fire department attended an abandoned cabin fire Thurs. Aug. 11, 2023 (Courtesy: Michael Chorney/At the Scene Photography)

An abandoned cabin in south-end Barrie caught fire.

The cabin, at the intersection of Huronia and Lockhart, is considered an abandoned property, said Barrie's Assistant Deputy Chief Derek Wilson.

"The cause is undetermined at this time," Wilson said.

Four units responded to the call at 10 p.m.

There were no injuries reported, and no police were required, Wilson said.

