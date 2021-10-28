Abandoned gas well found near site of Wheatley explosion

The Municipality of Chatham-Kent says investigation has confirmed the location of an abandoned gas well adjacent to the site of a major explosion in Wheatley.

The explosion took place on Aug. 26 and damaged several buildings in the downtown area.

“Any reports indicating we have confirmed this well is the source of the gas leaks is premature, as further analysis needs to be completed before this can be determined,” states a news release from the town.

Investigations are still underway on the site by Golder and Associates.

The municipality says they have received several requests from people seeking permission to access their homes and businesses that are in the evacuation zone. These requests are being considered.

If the Fire Chief and Technical Advisory Group can determine accessing the buildings can be done safely, they will develop a plan to allow property owners limited access. As part of this determination, the Municipality's chief building official and his staff are on site this week to review and determine if buildings are safe to enter.

This work needs to be completed before they can determine if people can safely access their properties.

Officials are reminding all residents in Wheatley that the site is an active work zone and people should not proceed beyond the barriers.

MUNICIPAL SERVICES

Municipal Employment & Social Services Case Management Services are available at the centre from Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Wheatley Area Food Bank is open each Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Centre also houses the Wheatley Branch of the Chatham-Kent Library that is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The centre is located at 108 Talbot Road East and can be reached by phone at 226-484-1004 or by email at info@villageresourcecentre.ca.

The Municipality is urging residents with questions about the situation to reach out through the centre, call the Municipality at (519) 360-1998 or 3-1-1 Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or email ck311@chatham-kent.ca.

Residents requiring emergency housing outside of weekday office hours may call the Homeless Response Line (HRL) at (519) 354-6628.

Evacuees may also call (519) 351-8573 Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and ask to speak with a Wheatley Crisis Case Manager for assistance with housing, food, and other support services.

Residents requiring general information should call (519) 360–1998 or 3-1-1 Monday- Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. To subscribe to email updates please email ck311@chatham-kent.ca.