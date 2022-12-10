iHeartRadio

Abandoned home in north central Edmonton destroyed by fire


Edmonton Fire Rescue Services respond to a abandoned home fire on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 (CTV News Edmonton/Sean McClune).

An abandoned home went up in flames Friday evening in north central Edmonton.

Firefighters responded around 7:15 p.m. to the fully involved home near 122 Avenue and 77 Street.

No injuries were reported to emergency crews.

There is no word on a cause as the investigation continues.

12