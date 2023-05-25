Abandoned house fire results in closure of 2 blocks of 95 Street

Part of 95 Street was closed Thursday morning to make room for firefighters.

They were called to a boarded-up two-storey house near 110 Avenue sometime before 4:30 a.m.

The crews had the blaze under control within an hour, but 95 Street was still closed at 5:30 a.m. between 109 and 111 Avenues.

There was no word on injuries or cause. CTV News Edmonton has reached out to officials for more information.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Evan Klippenstein