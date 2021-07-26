iHeartRadio

Abandoned house scene of fire Monday morning

Firefighters were called to an abandoned house fire early Monday morning.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) received a call at 5:37 a.m. about smoke coming from the windows and roof of an abandoned house. Crews arrived at 117 Avenue and 91 Street at 5:41 a.m.

The fire was brought under control at 6:08 a.m. and fully extinguished by 6:34 a.m., according to EFRS.

This is the third time since July 9 emergency crews have been called to the house. Police are investigating the fire as suspicious.

There were no reported injuries.

