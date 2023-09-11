Abandoned house spray-painted near Downtown Mission
A downtown paint job at an abandoned old house over the weekend is so colourful that it is has people talking.
Some call it art, others are calling it an eye sore and turning into a landmark for all the wrong reasons.
City councillor Renaldo Agostino says he wants a lot of eyes on this house and hopes it will have a positive impact on the neighbourhood.
The building is located on Ouellette Avenue beside the Downtown Mission.
Agostino says it’s land locked in a property owned by the mission and there was no direction that could give him a solution right away.
“So I took it as a challenge and I came up with the idea to get some artwork done on it,” says Agostino.
Agostino asked local artist Daniel Bombardier to spray-paint the entire building from top to bottom.
