Abandoned pony found wandering in central Alberta, RCMP seek owner

Alberta RCMP are looking for the owner of a stray pony found abandoned in the area of Penhold.

The white and brown stud was found on Thursday.

RCMP say members of the livestock investigation unit are searching for the owner of the equine.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 403-701-1462 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

The town of Penhold is roughly 15 kilometres south of Red Deer and 128 kilometres north of Calgary.