Abandoned truck investigation leads to arrest for theft in Olds, Alta.
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Producer
Dave Dormer
While investigating reports of an abandoned truck parked near a John Deere dealership in the town, Olds RCMP learned it had been reported stolen out of Camrose, Alta.
Witnesses were then able to point police toward the alleged driver at a nearby motel and a man was arrested.
Daniel Peter Conway, 25, of Sundre, Alta., has been charged with:
- Theft over $5,000;
- Theft under $5,000;
- Two counts of possession of stolen property obtained by crime over $5,000;
- Two counts of possession of stolen property obtained by crime under $5,000;
- Three counts of failing to comply with release conditions;
- Driving an uninsured motor vehicle on highway, and;
- Improper use of licence plate.
He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court next on Aug. 26.
Anyone with information is asked to call Olds RCMP at 403-556-3323, local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
-
Port Renfrew Chamber of Commerce says Fairy Creek protests impacting tourism, raising safety concernsThe Port Renfrew Chamber of Commerce says it's working hard to make sure visitors know it's safe to visit the community and nearby eco-tourism sites as clashes between old-growth logging activists and RCMP continue.
-
Theodore Tugboat makes stop in WindsorTheodore Tugboat has taken a break from duties at Big Harbour to tour some ports along the Great Lakes.
-
'Kind of bittersweet': Manitoba singer wins international award for song on residential schoolsA classical singer from Opaskwayak Cree Nation is garnering international attention for her anthem on residential schools.
-
'Construction incident' leads to traffic, bus detours in North VancouverAn incident at a construction site in North Vancouver led to traffic and bus detours Wednesday morning.
-
Police release video of disturbing, unprovoked attack on homeless man in VancouverPolice are investigating a violent and unprovoked attack on a homeless man that was caught on camera in Vancouver's Yaletown neighbourhood.
-
Dunnville man, 61, charged in fatal collision involving tractorA 61-year-old man from Dunnville has been charged in a fatal collision involving a tractor last month in Wilmot Township.
-
Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador report two new cases of COVID-19 on WednesdayHealth officials in Newfoundland and Labrador are reporting two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
-
Vaccination certificates' inevitable' in Ontario: Eastern Ontario top doctorEastern Ontario's medical officer of health suggests it is inevitable that Ontario will need to introducing a proof of vaccination system this fall so residents can prove they have received the COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Site preparation begins for first major hotel in St. Thomas Ont.Inside an empty portion of the former Zeller's Store in St. Thomas's Elgin Centre the early stages of demolition have begun