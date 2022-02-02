Abbotsford amusement park doing extensive flood repairs in hopes of reopening

Hard hit by the floods in Abbotsford last November, an amusement park is working toward reopening.

Castle Fun Park posted a video on social media showing the extensive damage done during the devastating floods.

An earlier post from the park said they are heartbroken by what’s happened in their community.

"We have three underwater mini golf courses now," the post from last November said.

"We look forward to rebuilding and serving you once again as a place to get away and have fun!"

Crews are now working on repairs. It’s hoped the much-loved facility will reopen by spring or summer.

Meanwhile, Abbotsford remains under a local state of emergency more than 11 weeks after the floods hit and the city's mayor says the repairs could take years.

Mayor Henry Braun says of the more than 300 city assets damaged, less than half have been fully repaired or have temporary measures in place.

"We’ve got roads washed out. Water mains broke all over the place ... 16 mudslides that we're looking at. Roads where half of it is gone," he explained.

Braun says senior levels of government need to provide the funding to ensure the dikes are upgraded and Abbotsford doesn't face a disaster like the one it's trying to recover from.

"I think it was December 2020 we put a report together for the province on our dikes. I’m hoping that somebody is dusting that off and revisiting that because what happened is exactly what we are concerned about happening because the dikes weren’t up to spec," he said.

Property owners who suffered damage in the flood continue to be frustrated as they wait for help through the Disaster Financial Assistance Program.

The province told CTV News that some claims have been approved through the program, but was unable to provide numbers.

