Abbotsford crash sends pedestrian to hospital with serious injuries
A 52-year-old woman was taken to hospital with "what appeared to be serious injuries" after she was hit by a vehicle early Tuesday morning.
The incident occurred at the intersection of King and Riverside roads. Police were called to the scene just after 4 a.m., according to a news release from the Abbotsford Police Department.
When they arrived, they found the injured victim and the driver who hit her, who had remained on scene and is co-operating with the investigation, police said.
The woman was taken to hospital for treatment, according to police, who said investigators have determined that impairment was not a factor in the crash.
The Lower Mainland's Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service has been called to the intersection, which will remain closed while evidence is gathered, Abbotsford police said.
They asked anyone with dash cam video or information related to the collision to contact them at 604-859-5225. The file number is 2024-10033.
