Abbotsford crash: Serious collision involving small bus sends multiple people to hospital
Anchor / Multi-skilled Journalist
Michele Brunoro
Police are investigating after a serious three-vehicle crash in Abbotsford Tuesday morning that involved a small bus.
Police say multiple people have been sent to hospital but it’s not yet known the seriousness of their injuries.
One witness, who did not want to be identified, said she heard the crash just after 6 a.m.
“It sounded like a bomb going off,” she told CTV News.
The accident happened in the 32000-block of MacLure Road and the area remains closed to traffic as police investigate.
Police say the cause of the accident is not yet known.
