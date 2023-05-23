Abbotsford dentist banned from seeing patients, communicating with staff

An Abbotsford dentist has been banned from seeing patients or communicating with staff at his clinic while a misconduct investigation is underway, according to the professional regulator.

An Inquiry Committee of British Columbia College of Oral Health Professionals posted a notice on its website Tuesday, saying "extraordinary action to protect the public" has been taken regarding Dr. Sukrit Grewal.

"The order was put in place on an interim basis, pending the outcome of the investigation of multiple complaints, or any discipline hearing that may result," the notice says.

"The complaints involve allegations that Dr. Grewal acted inappropriately toward members of his clinic staff. The allegations against Dr. Grewal have not been proven."

Grewal is a pediatric specialist whose clinic, Children’s Oral Care Centre, is located at 201-2051 McCallum Rd. While the order is in place, Grewal is not allowed to attend the clinic while patients or staff are present or to contact or communicate with anyone who works there. In addition, a copy of the notice must be "prominently" displayed at the office.

The practice can be taken over by another dentist, the college says. Grewal is also allowed to be involved in "financial and administrative aspects" of the practice as long as he is "compliant with other required terms."

The college's notice also says no further information can be disclosed about the complaints at this time.

"By law, there are restrictions on the information that a health regulatory college may disclose about the health professionals it regulates," the notice says.