Abbotsford homicide: Investigation underway after man dies in late-night stabbing

A 35-year-old man has died after a stabbing late Wednesday night in Abbotsford.

Officers were called to King and Riverside Roads around 10:15 p.m. after reports of a stabbing.

“Upon arrival, Abbotsford police patrol officers located an unresponsive, seriously injured 35-year-old man in a tent. The man was taken to hospital where he has succumbed to his injuries,” said Sgt. Judy Bird of the Abbotsford Police Department in a release.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was then called in.

Forensic investigators taped off a large homeless encampment next to the Cole Starnes Residence, a supportive housing unit run by the Lookout Housing and Health Society.

Several security cameras overlook the area however, Abbotsford police told CTV News no arrests have been made.

“We are in the early stages of this investigation; however, the initial indications suggest this appears to be a targeted incident,” wrote Bird.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448.