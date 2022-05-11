Abbotsford homicide victims identified, investigators still unsure if killing was random or targeted
Homicide investigators have publicly identified the two people found dead in an Abbotsford home on Monday as a couple in their 70s.
The Lower Mainland's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Wednesday that the two victims were 77-year-old Arnold De Jong and his wife, 76-year-old Joanne De Jong.
The pair were found dead inside a home in the 33600 block of Arcadian Way shortly before 10:30 a.m. Monday. Abbotsford police determined their deaths were suspicious and IHIT was called in to investigate.
In a news release Wednesday, IHIT said its members are still collecting evidence, interviewing witnesses and constructing a timeline of the case.
"At this stage, it is uncertain if this was a random or targeted incident," IHIT's statement reads.
“We are sharing information with AbbyPD and following multiple leads,” said IHIT spokesperson Sgt. David Lee, in the release.
“We are asking anyone with information about Arnold and Joanne to call IHIT. Their information may be key.”
Tips in the case can be provided via the IHIT Information Line at 877-551-4448 or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.
-
March for Life rally and march today in OttawaThe March for Life rally will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Parliament Hill, followed by a march through downtown Ottawa at 1:30 p.m.
-
RBC closing bank branch in MetcalfeRoyal Bank of Canada is set to close its branch in Metcalfe this fall, leaving the village in Ottawa's south end without a bank branch.
-
Calgary Flames down Dallas Stars 3-1 to take series leadAndrew Mangiapane scored the game-winner in the third period for the Calgary Flames in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars to take a 3-2 lead in their playoff series.
-
Review to be conducted after altercation between officer and suspect: RCMPRCMP say they are conducting an internal review after a physical altercation between an officer and a civilian.
-
'No easy solutions': Edmonton reveals homeless encampment strategyThe City of Edmonton unveiled its strategy for dealing with homeless encampments on Thursday. It includes 60 person team made up of outreach and housing workers from social agencies, park rangers, and a dedicated police and cleanup crew.
-
May is Multiple Sclerosis awareness monthMay is Multiple Sclerosis awareness month in Canada. MS is a chronic autoimmune disease that affects the central nervous system.
-
'I thought it was a joke': N.S. homes continue to sell well over asking pricesNova Scotia's red hot real estate market continues to surprise, with hundreds of homes selling for tens of thousands of dollars over asking prices, making some instant millionaires.
-
Sidewalk being installed near site of crash that killed Burnaby teen, city saysAfter a tragic crash that claimed the life of a 14-year-old girl in Burnaby, the city says it is moving ahead with the installation of a temporary sidewalk in the area where she died in order to address safety concerns raised by residents.
-
TikTok sensations: Alta. seniors rack up views with their unique videosTikTok is usually known as a social media platform for young people, but some of St. Albert’s oldest residents have discovered a winning formula for video views.