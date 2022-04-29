Abbotsford man arrested, charged 6 months after shooting
Police in Abbotsford say a man has been arrested and charged six months after a shooting in the city.
Abbotsford resident Michael Scott Dunlop, 32, has been charged with aggravated assault, unlawfully discharging a firearm, pointing a firearm and possession of a firearm without a licence, police said in a news release Wednesday.
The charges stem from a shooting that took place on Oct. 22 in the 34000 block of Oxford Avenue.
When officers arrived at the scene around 11:30 p.m., they found evidence that a shooting had taken place, according to a police statement from the time.
The 31-year-old victim had left the scene before officers arrived, police said, adding that he went to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said all of the parties involved in the incident knew each other.
Dunlop remained in custody after his arrest on Tuesday, pending a court appearance.
Online court records indicate his next appearance is scheduled for May 9 in Abbotsford provincial court.
