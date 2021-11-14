Abbotsford opens reception centre for residents displaced by flooding, mudslides

The Abbotsford Police Department says it has called in extra resources, and the city has activated its Emergency Operations Centre amid heavy rain, flooding and mudslides Sunday night.

The city has set up a reception centre at 2499 McMillan Rd. for anyone who is displaced, unable to return home, or ordered to evacuate.

Abbotsford police said on social media that they were aware of "small mudslides/washouts" that had occurred on Eagle Mountain, Glen Mountain and Dawson Road.

Dozens of properties had been affected as of 7 p.m., but no injuries were reported, police said.

According to the city, the following roads were closed because of flooding or mudslides as of that time:

Wright Street between Clayburn & Bateman

Gladwin Street between Downes and Townshipline Road

Dawson East of Sumas Mountain Road

Whatcom between Westview and Sandringham

Cranberry Court

Briarwood Place

"Please avoid these areas if possible," the city said in a statement on its website.

"Abbotsford Fire Rescue, Abbotsford Police and City staff are on scene monitoring any potentially hazardous locations. Please do not attempt to travel past any of these closures. If you do not need to leave your home, please stay home."

The APD advised residents to check its social media accounts for updates. The city was also posting updates on its website as the situation unfolded.

Anyone experiencing a flood- or mudslide-related emergency should call 911, the city said.