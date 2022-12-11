Abbotsford police investigating fatal hit-and-run

Police in Abbotsford are searching for a suspect after a fatal hit-and-run Saturday night.

Officers were called to the 3600 block of Lefeuvre Road just after midnight by paramedics who reported that a pedestrian had been hit, according to a statement from the Abbotsford Police Department.

"Upon arrival, emergency service workers located a pedestrian who had been struck by a red Dodge Ram pickup truck which fled the scene," Const. Paul Walker said in the news release.

"Sadly, the pedestrian succumbed to his injuries on the scene,"

The suspect's red pick-up truck was nearby, crashed and abandoned.

Authorities are seeking dashcam video from Lefeuvre Road between Fraser Highway and Downes Road, and from Downes Road between 272 Street and Bradner Road. Anyone who was in those areas between 11:45 p.m. Saturday and 12:30 a.m. Sunday is asked to call 604-859-5225.