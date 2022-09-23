Abbotsford police officer charged with assault over in-custody incident

An Abbotsford police officer is facing an assault charge over an incident that happened last November.

The B.C. Prosecution Service announced the charge against Const. Christopher Conway Thursday. Few details were provided by BCPS, except that the incident happened in custody on Nov. 21.

"The charges were approved by an experienced Crown counsel with no prior or current connection with the officer," a statement from BCPS said.

Conway is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 27.

CTV News Vancouver has reached out to the Abbotsford Police Department for more information.