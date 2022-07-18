Abbotsford police officers injured in crash while responding to shots fired call
Two police officers in Abbotsford were injured when their cruiser crashed into a wall early Monday morning, according to the department.
At 4:37 a.m., officers were responding to a report of shots fired on Townshhipline Road near Mount Lehman Road, according to a news release.
"While en route, one patrol vehicle was involved in a serious motor vehicle collision … resulting in an impact with a concrete wall," the statement says, adding the police car was the only vehicle involved.
"Two officers were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries."
Officers who did arrive at the scene did not find any victims who had been shot but did find that a "home invasion had occurred at a marijuana grow operation," according to the media release.
That investigation is ongoing. Any witnesses or drivers with dashcam footage who were in the area of the 34700 block of Townshipline Road at the time are asked to call police at 604-859-5225.
