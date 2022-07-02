Abbotsford's Castle Fun Park reopens after flood damage repaired

An Abbotsford amusement park hard-hit by last year's catastrophic flooding has officially reopened.

Castle Fun Park announced the Canada Day reopening on its social media channels Friday.

"Are you excited? We're excited!!!" the post read, adding visitors can expect to enjoy familiar attractions and games as well as "some awesome new ones."

A fixture in the Fraser Valley for more than 30 years, Castle Fun Park suffered extensive damage in November's floods, but the owners announced their intention to rebuild in the immediate aftermath.

"We have been feeling all the emotions the past days, including heartbreak, but we keep coming back to faith, optimism and even moments of laughter. We have three underwater mini-golf courses now!" a post on November 18, 2021 read.

"We look forward to rebuilding and serving you once again as a place to get away and have fun!"

In January, video was posted to Instagram showing the wreckage while expressing hope for a spring or summer reopening.

A post shared by Castle Fun Park (@castlefunpark)