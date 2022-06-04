Abbott restarts baby formula plant linked to contamination
Abbott Nutrition has restarted production at the Michigan baby formula factory that has been closed for months due to contamination, the company said Saturday, taking a step toward easing a nationwide supply shortage expected to persist into the summer.
-
Water rescue emergency at Rockwood Conservation AreaA water rescue emergency on Saturday afternoon brought police and paramedics to the Rockwood Conservation Area, just northeast of Guelph.
-
Canada men's soccer training session scrapped amid compensation talksA planned training session for Canada's men's soccer team was scrapped Friday amid ongoing discussions about player compensation.
-
Sask. mine rescue teams put skills to the test at annual competitionThe Saskatchewan Mining Association emergency response mine rescue skills competition returned in person for the first time in two years at Prairieland Park on Saturday.
-
Drinking water advisory lifted for Skead Road area in SudburyPublic Health Sudbury & Districts officially lifted the drinking water advisory for the Skead Road area Saturday evening
-
'It's a part of our history': RCMP Musical Ride returns from pandemic with Yorkton performancesAfter being off the tour since 2019, the RCMP Musical Ride is back, and making its way across Saskatchewan.
-
Surrey RCMP trying to identify man who fell from Pattullo BridgePolice in Surrey are trying to identify a man who is believed to have died after falling from the Pattullo Bridge last month.
-
'We're not disposable': B.C. leaders say government still failing to act on MMIWGAn Indigenous leader in B.C. says "it's a slap in the face" that Canada is still failing to meaningfully address the ongoing crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women.
-
Travis Toews stresses unity at campaign launch for UCP leadershipAlberta's former finance minister officially launched his campaign to succeed Premier Jason Kenney as leader of the United Conservative Party on Saturday by stressing the need for unity and warning against the dangers of division.
-
Man found 'severely injured' in yard: Winnipeg policeWinnipeg police said a man is in hospital in critical condition after he was found 'severely injured' in the city's St. John's neighbourhood.