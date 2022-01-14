Abducted Wasaga Beach woman's whereabouts remains a mystery

The whereabouts of a Wasaga Beach woman allegedly abducted from her home two days ago remains a mystery.

Police are actively searching for Elnaz Hajtamiri and the three men accused of breaking into her Trailwood Place home, taking the 37-year-old woman around 8:30 Wednesday night.

Detectives said surveillance video captured three Black men fleeing the scene in a white SUV.

It remains unclear whether Hajtamiri, who also goes by the surname Tamiri, and the suspects knew each other.

Woman abducted from her Wasaga Beach home by 'armed and dangerous' men

On Thursday, police said they couldn't speculate as to why Hajtamiri was abducted but wanted to ensure her safety and "bring her home."

Hajtamiri is five feet three inches tall, with a slim build and shoulder-length black hair.

Police believe the three men to be armed and dangerous and caution not to approach them but to instead call 911 immediately if they are spotted.

Police do not have a description of the three suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.