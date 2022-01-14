Abducted Wasaga Beach woman's whereabouts remains a mystery
The whereabouts of a Wasaga Beach woman allegedly abducted from her home two days ago remains a mystery.
Police are actively searching for Elnaz Hajtamiri and the three men accused of breaking into her Trailwood Place home, taking the 37-year-old woman around 8:30 Wednesday night.
Detectives said surveillance video captured three Black men fleeing the scene in a white SUV.
It remains unclear whether Hajtamiri, who also goes by the surname Tamiri, and the suspects knew each other.
Woman abducted from her Wasaga Beach home by 'armed and dangerous' men
On Thursday, police said they couldn't speculate as to why Hajtamiri was abducted but wanted to ensure her safety and "bring her home."
Hajtamiri is five feet three inches tall, with a slim build and shoulder-length black hair.
Police believe the three men to be armed and dangerous and caution not to approach them but to instead call 911 immediately if they are spotted.
Police do not have a description of the three suspects at this time.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.
-
2 taken to hospital after semi-truck crash near Tofield, Alta.A crash involving two semi-trucks east of Edmonton on Friday evening injured two people.
-
Appointment of Sask Party member to SHA leadership position draws criticismThe appointment of a Saskatchewan Party member to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) Executive Leadership team is drawing criticism.
-
170 Afghan refugees welcomed to Edmonton by Catholic Social ServicesA group of 170 Afghans who had been in hiding until a flight to Canada could be secured have arrived in their new home in Edmonton.
-
Long-time Barrie politician Ron Stewart dies, leaving behind a legacy of accomplishmentsRon Stewart, a long-time Barrie politician who represented the area federally for about a decade, has died.
-
Home sales set record in North Bay last yearHome sales in North Bay set a new record in 2021 and similar outcomes are being predicted for this year.
-
Drive-in dance performance offered by DJDOmicron may have wreaked havoc on the performing arts, but there's still a few ways to go out this weekend and not only keep your distance, but not even leave your vehicle.
-
With COVID-19 testing limited, will WorkSafeBC cover long-haulers claims without a positive test?With the B.C. Centre for Disease Control now saying if you have mild symptoms and are fully vaccinated, you don’t need to be tested for COVID-19, some workers face the prospect of being unable to prove they had the disease.
-
B.C. woman calls for accountability after TikTok humiliations almost drove her to suicideA Surrey, B.C., woman is speaking out about a troubling experience with one of the world's most popular social media platforms.
-
3 Edmonton athletes working towards the Olympics at RBC Training GroundThree young women from Edmonton have been selected as "future Olympians" by a program that tests, identifies, and then funds athletes with podium potential.