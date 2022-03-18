Abdullah Shah death ruled homicide as police ask for more video of suspect vehicle
Notorious landlord Abdullah Shah died of multiple gunshot wounds, an autopsy found on Friday.
Shah, also known as Carmen Pervez, died in hospital after a shooting outside his home at 374 Heath Rd in Riverbend just before 10 p.m. Sunday.
On Wednesday, police released video of a suspect vehicle — a medium-grey SUV they say fled the area "at a high rate of speed" after the shooting — and asked the public for more videos or photos of it to help them identify it.
- Police release video of suspect vehicle in Abdullah Shah death investigation
- Convicted Edmonton landlord Abdullah Shah killed Sunday
"Detectives now have more information about the direction of travel of the suspect vehicle, a medium grey SUV, which is believed to have been traveling east on Heath Road at 9:06 p.m., after which it parked in the location shown below," the Edmonton Police Service said in a release on Friday.
Police are asking drivers and residents for footage of the SUV on the Heath Road loop, including Riverbend Road between the two entrances to Heath Road, between 9 and 9:10 p.m.
Anyone with video or information is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.