'Abhorrent attacks': Condolences pour in for James Smith Cree Nation stabbing victims, families

Tributes from Canadian officials and organizations have flooded social media as the country grapples with a series of stabbings in Saskatchewan.

The two men suspected in the attacks that left 10 dead and 18 injured remain at large as of Monday afternoon.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the attacks “horrific” and urged people to follow precautions laid out by law enforcement.

“As Canadians, we mourn with everyone affected by this tragic violence, and with the people of Saskatchewan. We also wish a full and quick recovery to those injured,” Trudeau said.

“The Government of Canada has been in direct communication with the James Smith Cree Nation community leadership and we are ready to assist in any way we can. Those responsible for today’s abhorrent attacks must be fully brought to justice.”

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Marc Miller said in a tweet that James Smith Cree Nation will have “Canada’s full support and any assistance that will be needed in the coming days.”

I’ve reached out to the leadership James Smith Cree Nation to offer Canada’s full support and any assistance that will be needed in the coming days.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe posted a pre-recorded video message to social media outlining the provincial supports being activated, including Saskatchewan’s provincial command to help with deploying resources to the area.

“There are no words to adequately describe the pain and loss suffered by the victim’s families. This loss caused by these evil, vicious senseless attacks. All of Saskatchewan grieves with you,” Moe said. “We continue to offer the full support and resources of the province in this investigation.”

Here’s my latest message on yesterday’s horrific attacks. pic.twitter.com/LQycWHIgtS

Assembly of First Nations National Chief RoseAnne Archibald said she has been in contact with James Smith Cree Nation Chief Wally Burns and has reached out to various federal officials to help with access to supports.

My deepest condolences to the many families affected by today’s tragedy in James Smith Cree Nation #Saskatchewan. I’ve been in contact w/ Chief Wally Burns to ensure that his community’s needs are met under their declared #StateOfEmergency @PattyHajdu @MarcMillerVM @JustinTrudeau

Flags have been lowered to half mast at city halls in both Regina and Saskatoon, RCMP “F” Division Headquarters, the Saskatchewan Legislative Building and at Parliament Hill in Ottawa.