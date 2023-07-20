'Able to connect to something': local artist creates mural showcasing prairie scenery

A mural depicting a diverse group of bus passengers taking in some prairie scenery has been created on the side of the Revera Renaissance Retirement Home.

The piece was created by Jayda Delorme in partnership with Better Bus Youth, a program which works to make public transit more accessible for youth in the community.

Delorme explained that she intended for the piece to be a reminder of the beauty in Saskatchewan in a place where it is sometimes forgotten.

“I wanted it to be a reminder to people who pass by and also Indigenous people because it can be a little hard to live in the city. I know sometimes I miss home and I miss these valleys and the stars. It’s not like it here in the city,” said the artist.

The piece is full of countless details, many of which need to be seen in person to catch, and the reaction from those passing by has been a great encouragement to the team.

“It’s just beautiful to see the wider community’s response. People pass by saying, ‘Looking good, wow this is amazing.’ We had a kindergarten group walk by and some of the kids go, ‘Wow,” said Sophia Young, the founder of Better Bus Youth.

Young explained how she hopes this eye-catching mural will additionally help draw attention to the cause she has spearheaded.

“Something about Better Bus Youth is that we are working to get free transit for youth under the age of 18. We worked hard and got free transit for youth under the age of 13 and that’s very important so that they can get the opportunities they need but now that needs to extend forward to when they’re in high school,” Young explained.

Many residents of the retirement home expressed joy in watching the process of turning their blank wall into a work of art.

“It was great, I watched them a lot. We’re very lucky to have someone come and do this to our building,” said one woman who calls Revera home.

For Delorme, it’s an opportunity to show diversity in the details.

“I wanted everybody to be able to connect to something as they walk past, whether it’s the dog because I have four dogs at home, we have some children, a woman who has a baby in her tummy and an elder over there with a cane and then I put down some wild prairie flowers,” she said.