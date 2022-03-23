Aboriginal Friendship Centre of Calgary hosts first-ever pageant for young Indigenous women

The Aboriginal Friendship Centre of Calgary (AFCC) held its first-ever pageant on Wednesday, and though turnout was slim, it's hoped the annual event will continue to grow over the next few years.

Only a single competitor participated in the first Miss AFCC Moohkinnstsis Princess Pageant at the Calgary Central Library.

The sole participant, 21-year-old Selena Medicine Shield, says she thinks Indigenous women were probably too scared, shy or nervous to try out.

"I signed up because I felt like I needed to do better in the community, like the community needs more support," said Medicine Shield.

"I was actually Miss Blackfoot Canada 2019-2020 and I feel like I've done a lot with that platform and I use my platform (to advocate) for the missing and murdered Indigenous girls."

Medicine Shield's advocacy is a perfect fit for the theme of this year's pageant, which was Honouring our Indigenous Women.

The Miss AFCC Moohkinnstsis Princess Pageant, named for the Blackfoot word for Calgary, is open for Indigenous women aged 16 to 24.

Krista White, AFCC spokesperson and pageant committee member, says it's intended as a celebration of young Indigenous women.

"We did have a lot of interest at the beginning, we had three confirmed registered members … Today we just have one," White said Wednesday. "So I guess she'll be our new Miss AFCC Moohkinnstsis 2022-2023 (Princess)."

White says each year, the winner will serve as a youth ambassador for AFCC, and will represent the organization at traditional gatherings.

It's hoped the pageant will establish female mentorship, leadership, empowerment, and oral knowledge teaching within the Indigenous community.

"They're young, positive role models in our community, especially for our youth today," White said.

Wednesday's pageant was hosted by Marilyn North Peigan, the first appointed Indigenous Police Commissioner in Canada.

The pageant committee was comprised of women from the AFCC, members of the Calgary Police Service, Bow Valley College, Round Table Consulting Inc. and the Holy Spirit Catholic School Division.

The pageant itself is funded through both sponsorships and grants.