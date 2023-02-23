Regina abortion rights group's sign hit by vandalism

A sign was vandalized over the weekend in Regina, replacing the word “healthcare,” with “murder,” on a sign that said “Abortion is Healthcare.”

The sign was put up by the non-profit, Abortion is Healthcare Signs, and it was hung at a new build of Avana Builds on the 1700 Block of Victoria Avenue.

“I think it's just really proving that we need to educate,” said Nicole Lewis, who is in charge of the non-profit’s social media and marketing.

“I think that this is just going to bring on a bigger conversation, and that's the whole goal.”

Avana Builds told CTV News Thursday that it let the group hang the sign on the property.

“We support a woman's choice over her own body,” a statement from the company’s director of brand Michael Betteridge said in an email.

The sign was vandalized after being up at the location for 10 days, according to the non-profit.

“There's people out there that believe that it's okay to be so aggressive and negative towards it, especially when it's not their body. I definitely think that it sucks,” Lewis continued.

The non-profit said it has not filed a police report, but may do so in the near future. Regina Police Service confirmed to CTV News that no reports were made linked to the weekend incident.

The plans are to replace the sign, which was paid for by fundraising for the non-profit, and donations from individuals supporting its cause, Lewis said.

The group has a large sign displayed near Aylesbury, which is located near an anti-abortion sign. The plan for the non-profit is to erect a sign near all similar signs in the province.

In November, the non-profit’s executive director was stopped from entering the legislature after wearing a shirt which also bore the slogan “Abortion is Healthcare.”