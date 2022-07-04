Abortion rights rally planned in Guelph

An abortion rights rally is planned for Monday, July 4 at Guelph City Hall.

It comes just over a week after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, ending the constitutional right to abortion in that country.

“We are angry, outraged, and heartbroken about the fall of Roe v. Wade,” rally organizers wrote on Facebook. “Now more than ever, we need to be loud in our support of abortion rights and access!”

The rally is set to start at 6 p.m. and is planned to include speakers.

An abortion rights rally in Kitchener last week drew hundreds of people to Victoria Park.