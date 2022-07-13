About 1,200 Hydro One customers without power in Greater Sudbury’s Valley area

Hydro One dispatched repair crews Wednesday afternoon to a power outage in Greater Sudbury’s Valley East area that's affecting about 1,200 customers.

The cause is not yet known, but the outage is affecting customers from McCrea Heights to Val Caron, including parts of Hanmer to just past the Radar base near the airport and everything in between.

Hydro One said the estimated restoration time is approximately 4:15 p.m. for most customers except for a small group in the the area around Main Street and Old Highway 69 in Val Caron, which is expected to be restored by 5:15 p.m.