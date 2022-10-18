About 1,500 Dalhousie teaching staff going on strike after tentative agreement not reached

Part-time academics, teaching assistants, markers, and demonstrators at Dalhousie University in Halifax will hit the picket line Wednesday morning after the union and university did not reach a tentative agreement.

Members of CUPE Local 3912 are officially on strike as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.

"We are disappointed to share the news that Dalhousie University and CUPE Local 3912 were not successful in attempts to come to a tentative agreement at the bargaining table," read the news release from Dalhousie University Tuesday evening.

The news release goes on to say this was not the outcome the university was hoping for.

"We recognize the value CUPE members bring to our campus community and share a commitment to achieving many of the goals the union brought to the table. We believe the university’s final proposal was both significant and responsive to the union’s concerns," read the news release.

The university adds its final proposal that was presented to the union before talks started breaking down will be made public on Wednesday in an effort to be fully transparent.

According to CUPE, there are about 1,500 members teaching in the fall term.

The university said the campus will remain open during the strike and most classes will continue.

However, classes taught by CUPE instructors will be suspended during the strike.

"There may be impacts on coursework, assessment, and/or labs in other courses supported by CUPE teaching assistants (TAs), markers or demonstrators," the news release read.

The university says students should watch for communications from their individual instructors, or their department or faculty, for information on how their courses could be affected.

"We expect faculty, staff and students will continue to engage with one another in a respectful manner," said the news release.

"Concerns relating to on-campus conduct should be raised with your supervisor and/or the appropriate campus support office."