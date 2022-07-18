About $250,000 fire damage to Tecumseh home, investigation into cause continues

Tecumseh Fire Chief Wade Bondy says investigators continue to search for the origin of a weekend house fire.

"However, we don't believe there was anything suspicious," Bondy added.

Crews were called out to the 600 block of Revland Drive around 6:15 a.m. Saturday.

Flames were seen going through the roof of the home, and crews were on scene for nearly four hours.

Three people were displaced.

There were no injuries and the home had working smoke alarms.