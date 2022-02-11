About 2cm of snow expected for Windsor-Essex
CTV Windsor Web Writer / Reporter
Melanie Borrelli
Environment Canada says the Windsor area will get about two centimetres of snow on Friday.
The forecaster says the snow will likely change to rain showers and light wet snow Friday afternoon with a high of 2C.
It will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries or drizzle and a risk of freezing drizzle overnight with a low of -6C and a wind chill -12C overnight.
Here’s the forecast over the next few days:
- Saturday cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries with the temperature falling to -9C in the afternoon and a wind chill of -12C in the morning and -18C in the afternoon.
- Sunday cloudy with a high -8C and a low -14C.
- Monday a mix of sun and cloud with a high -6C.
- Tuesday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high -2C.
- Wednesday, periods of rain with a high of 5C.
- And Thursday, periods of snow with a high of 1C.
The average temperature this time of year is -0.1C and the average low is -7.5C.
