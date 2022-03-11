iHeartRadio

About 2cm of snow expected in Windsor-Essex

Environment Canada says Windsor-Essex can expect about two centimetres of snow on Friday.

The forecast calls for periods of snow on Friday, ending late in the afternoon, then cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries.

West wind becoming late this afternoon. High of 1C, but a wind chill of -6C in the morning.

Friday night will be partly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Northwest wind gusting to 50km/h. Low -9C and a wind chill of -16C overnight.

  • Here’s the forecast over the next several days:
  • A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of flurries on Saturday. Northwest wind gusting to 60km/h. High -3C and a wind chill of -17C in the morning .
  • Sunday.. have periods of snow with a high 4C.
  • A mix of sun and cloud on Monday, with a high of 11C.
  • Tuesday.. a mix of sun and cloud. High 7C.
  • Wednesday.. a mix of sun and cloud. High 12C.

The average high temperature this time of year is 5.3C and the average low is -3.2C.

