About 2cm of snow expected in Windsor-Essex
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Borrelli
Environment Canada says Windsor-Essex can expect about two centimetres of snow on Friday.
The forecast calls for periods of snow on Friday, ending late in the afternoon, then cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries.
West wind becoming late this afternoon. High of 1C, but a wind chill of -6C in the morning.
Friday night will be partly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Northwest wind gusting to 50km/h. Low -9C and a wind chill of -16C overnight.
- Here’s the forecast over the next several days:
- A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of flurries on Saturday. Northwest wind gusting to 60km/h. High -3C and a wind chill of -17C in the morning .
- Sunday.. have periods of snow with a high 4C.
- A mix of sun and cloud on Monday, with a high of 11C.
- Tuesday.. a mix of sun and cloud. High 7C.
- Wednesday.. a mix of sun and cloud. High 12C.
The average high temperature this time of year is 5.3C and the average low is -3.2C.
