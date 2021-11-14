About $3,000 worth of tools stolen during Dresden robbery
CTV Windsor Web Writer
Lindsay Charlton
Chatham-Kent police are seeking information regarding a break and enter in Dresden where around $3,000 worth of tools were stolen from a residence.
Police say sometime between Friday evening and Saturday morning, an unknown suspect or suspects broke into a residence under construction on Dawn Mills Road and took the tools.
Police are asking anyone with information to Constable Chris Robb at 519-436-6600 mailbox #83336 or at CHRISR@chatham-kent.ca. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)
