About 315 parking stalls at Regina General Hospital to be relocated for construction of new parkade

About 315 parking stalls at the Regina General Hospital will be relocated due to construction of the new onsite parkade.
On Oct. 10, site preparation for the new parkade will begin with the installation of fencing around the construction site, according to a release from the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA). The fencing will take over a large area of the northwestern portion of the parking lot.
Patient and visitor parking will continue to be located "adjacent to the site," and people can still access the hospital at the 14th Avenue entrance with parking stalls just east of the current lot.
In place of parking gates or a booth, there will be a pay-on-arrival parking system called “Pay-by-Plate.” Customers park and then pre-purchase blocks of time by registering their licence plate number at a pay station in the hospital, or through the app, ParkMobile.
Parking rates won’t be affected by these changes, the SHA said. The SHA's staff Park & Ride program will also be expanded.
The new parkade is expected to take about a year and a half to complete.
