About 50% of Canadians don't know tire pressure can be affected by winter temperatures: Kal Tire survey

Only half of Canadians know their tire pressure needs adjusting during the winter, according to a survey commissioned by Kal Tire.

Some 3,100 Canadians who service their own vehicle were surveyed between Oct. 19 and Nov. 2 for the project.

Less than a quarter reported checking their tire pressure in the past year and only five per cent reported checking their tire pressure monthly.

"I drive a lot for work so probably once every six weeks I’ll say I check my pressure," said Edmonton driver Shaun Clemens, adding he doesn't know why more people aren't checking more often.

"You ever have a flat tire? It’s not good when you’re trying to drive down the road or even a really low tire will make your car wave and stuff," he said.

Drivers in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba were found to be the best at this habit: 49 per cent of survey participants from these provinces reported having checked their tire pressure in the past two months.

"Anytime there’s a major decrease in temperature – so say that cold stretch we had where we went from -20 to -36, even lower than that – a drastic change, your PSI is going to drop a major amount," Parker Shirt, an Edmonton Kal Tire salesman and trainer, told CTV News Edmonton.

When temperatures drop, air molecules move closer together. A drop in temperatures of 10 degrees can mean a loss in pressure of one to two pounds per square inch, according to Kal Tire. Additionally, cold temperatures can harden tire rubber and cause air loss from the seal.

The company says failing to maintain healthy tire pressure can decrease tire longevity, fuel efficiency and vehicle safety. It recommends drivers own a pressure gauge and know how to check their tire pressure themselves.

"I don’t understand why people don’t take care of that to be quite honest with you. It's really important," said driver Bonnie Patterson, who has her tires checked regularly at Mr. Lube. "I mean, my husband is a truck driver. He drives an 18-wheeler, so I guess maybe I have a little more information."

Neither relying on a vehicle's tire pressure monitoring system – which 40 per cent of Kal Tire's survey respondents said they do – nor waiting to check a tire's pressure until it appears flat – which a quarter of survey respondents said they do – is as reliable, Kal Tire says.

"I’d say once a month is a great idea but a lot of people can’t get around to that. You’re fine probably with every two months, but once a month if you have the opportunity – that would be ideal," Shirt told CTV News Edmonton.

The survey had a margin of error of +2%, 19 times out of 20.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Amanda Anderson