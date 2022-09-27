About 700 Hydro One customers still without power west of Sudbury

About 2,500 residents from Naughton to Nairn Centre in Greater Sudbury were without power Tuesday morning after a mobile unit malfunctioned, Hydro One said.

A local power station is currently offline for repairs and a mobile unit has been supplying residents with electricity.

When that failed, Hydro One was about to reroute power to some customers by 12:45 p.m.

However, the company is waiting for another mobile unit to arrive on site to restore power to more than 700 customers from the Walden and Atikameksheng Anishnawbek areas are still waiting.

Power is expected to be restored by 3 a.m., Tiziana Baccega Rosa of Hydro One told CTV News in a phone interview, but could be sooner.

Another outage affecting approximately 150 Hydro One customers in the Valley East area has been resolved Tuesday afternoon.