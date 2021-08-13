About 83 kg of suspected cocaine seized at Blue Water Bridge

A truck driver is facing charges after Canadian border guards seized approximately 83 kg of suspected cocaine on Monday.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) says the drugs were found when a commercial truck entering Canada in Point Edward, Ont. was pulled over for secondary inspection.

In a statement, CBSA St. Clair District Operations Director An Nguyen said, “We are proud of our officers at the front line who work tirelessly to protect Canadians and keep drugs out of our communities. This seizure is another example of the ongoing cooperation that exists between the CBSA and the RCMP.”

According to Addiction Rehab Toronto, a gram of cocaine costs an average of $85 in Canada, which would put the street value of the bust at just over $7 million.

The driver, a 46-year-old from Brampton, Ont. has been charged with importation of a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

His next court appearance is Aug. 19 in Sarnia.