'Above and Beyond': Delaware Speedway Safety crew saves driver's life
The quick work of the safety crew at Delaware Speedway is credited with saving the life of a driver Friday night.
After the OSCAAR Racing Knightworks Design Hot Rod Series race, second place finisher Steve McCaw was doing a cool-down lap when his car hit the inside wall at turn four.
After a reported medical episode, CPR was performed, and there are unconfirmed reports that he needed to be resuscitated multiple times.
“The Delaware Safety crew was immediately on scene along with St. Johns Ambulance and they went above and beyond,” says, Dave Graham, general manager of Delaware Speedway.
“I’m proud of the effort they put forth to save his life, and we are currently respecting the families’ privacy.”
The television broadcast crew told viewers that Fire, OPP and Middlesex-London EMS arrived on scene, and McCaw was transported to local hospital where he was reportedly conscious on the way to hospital where he was put in the ICU.
CTV News has not received an update on his condition.
-
No injuries reported in south Regina basement fireNo one was hurt during a basement fire Saturday, according to Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS).
-
London, Ont. man dead after single-vehicle crashA London, Ont. man has died as the result of a single-vehicle crash on Veterans Memorial Parkway (VMP) on Friday.
-
Four men arrested after two home invasion attacks: PoliceWinnipeg police have arrested four men – two who were already in prison – in connection to a North End shooting.
-
With new paint, filters and heater, Glen Cairn Pool now open after three yearsLondon city councillor Hadleigh McAlister was happy to christen the slide at Glen Cairn pool. The pool, which has been closed for three years due to the pandemic and repairs, re-opened this weekend much to the delight of those in the southeast London, Ont. neighbourhood.
-
Winnipeg police track down homicide suspect in B.C.Winnipeg police have captured a murder suspect who fled to B.C. after a shooting in the Exchange District last November.
-
Timmins police investigating Canada Day shootingA 20-year-old man suffered serious injuries from gunshots at a Timmins area residence on Saturday.
-
Prehistoric pandemonium: This Sask. town broke a Guinness record with a costume partyThousands of people donned inflatable T. rex costumes and swarmed the town of Dundurn to set a Guinness World Record on Saturday.
-
Up to 100 mm of rain could fall in parts of southwestern Ont. todayA rainfall warning is in effect for a large swath of southwestern Ontario Sunday with Environment Canada warning some areas could receive 50 mm to 100 mm of precipitation.
-
Search underway for missing kayaker in Severn TownshipPolice in Severn Township have launched an investigation after a kayaker went missing early Sunday morning.