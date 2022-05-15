Above average temperatures and sunshine continues Sunday in Windsor-Essex

Windsor-Essex is in store for another sunny Sunday before showers move in overnight.

According to Environment Canada, the region can expect a high of 29C except near Lake Erie where temperatures will be closer to 20C.

Residents should be sure to have their shades and sunscreen on if spending any time outside, the forecaster says the UV index will be at 8, or “very high.”

Winds becoming southwest are expected to gust to 40 km/h early in the afternoon.

Clouds will move in in the evening, with showers beginning overnight with a low of 11C.

Winds will become northwest toward the evening, gusting to 40 km/h after midnight then light before morning.

Here’s the forecast over the next several days:

Monday, mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon with a high of 19C.

Tuesday, sunny with a high of 21C

Wednesday, cloudy with a high of 14C

Thursday, cloudy with a high of 26C

And Friday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 30C and a 60 per cent chance of showers

The average high temperature this time of year is 20.4C and the average low is 9.1C.