Above average temperatures and sunshine in Windsor-Essex forecast
Windsor-Essex residents can expect above seasonal weather for a few days.
Environment Canada says Tuesday will be sunny and a high of 23C. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this afternoon. Humidex 25. UV index 4 or moderate.
Tonight is expected to be clear. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low 7C.
Here’s the forecast over the next week:
- Wednesday..sunny early in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers late in the morning and early afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h in the morning. High 22. UV index 4 or moderate.Wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 13.
- Thursday..showers. High 16. Thursday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 7.
- Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 13. Friday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 5.
- Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 12. Saturday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 5.
- Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 11. Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 5.
- Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 12
The average high temperature this time of year is 15C and the average low is 6C.