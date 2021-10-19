iHeartRadio

Above average temperatures and sunshine in Windsor-Essex forecast

image.png

Windsor-Essex residents can expect above seasonal weather for a few days.

Environment Canada says Tuesday will be sunny and a high of 23C. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this afternoon. Humidex 25. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight is expected to be clear. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low 7C.

Here’s the forecast over the next week:

  • Wednesday..sunny early in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers late in the morning and early afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h in the morning. High 22. UV index 4 or moderate.Wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 13.
  • Thursday..showers. High 16. Thursday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 7.
  • Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 13. Friday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 5.
  • Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 12. Saturday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 5.
  • Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 11. Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 5.
  • Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 12

The average high temperature this time of year is 15C and the average low is 6C.

12