Above average temperatures expected this weekend in Windsor-Essex
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Borrelli
Windsor-Essex residents can expect a warm weekend.
Environment Canada says the region should reach a high of 24C. Except is will be 18C along the lakeshore. Humidex 27. UV index 9 or very high.
Skies clearing up Saturday night with a low of 15C.
Here’s the forecast over the next several days:
- Sunday, cloudy near noon then a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 26C.
- Monday, cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers and a high of 15C.
- Tuesday a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 11C.
- Wednesday, a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 7C.
- Thursday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 11C.
- And Friday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 14C.
The average high temperature this time of year is 15.2C and the average low is 4.5C.
-
Two teens charged with damaging police cruiserTwo teens are facing charges after a cruiser belonging to the Waterloo Regional Police Service was damaged in Kitchener.
-
Toronto's Scottie Barnes captures NBA rookie of the year honoursToronto's Scottie Barnes has been named the NBA rookie of the year.
-
From Jaws to Star Wars, Edmonton Symphony Orchestra celebrates John WilliamsThe Edmonton Symphony Orchestra (ESO) is holding a series of shows celebrating the music of award-winning composer John Williams.
-
TVDSB sends letter to parents about maskingThe Thames Valley District School Board emailed a letter to parents Friday evening regarding masking inside schools.
-
Man dead after vehicle crash at Hamilton AirportA man is dead after a vehicle crash at Hamilton Airport early Saturday morning.
-
'Heavy police presence' in Cambridge neighbourhoodPolice are warning the public about a 'heavy police presence' in a Cambridge neighbourhood.
-
Two people seriously injured in second crash on Highway 416 SaturdayOttawa paramedics say two people were taken to hospital following a crash on Highway 416 near West Hunt Club Road early Saturday afternoon.
-
'I'm so grateful': University student excited to see Arkells in concert after band helped reschedule examArkells made a tour stop in Kitchener Friday night, and in the crowd was a Brock University student who got one of her exams rescheduled with a little help from the band.
-
Ottawa prepares for ‘Rolling Thunder Ottawa’ protest and the widening of Hwy. 417: Top five stories this weekCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories on our website this week