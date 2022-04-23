Above average temperatures expected this weekend in Windsor-Essex

Windsor-Essex residents can expect a warm weekend.

Environment Canada says the region should reach a high of 24C. Except is will be 18C along the lakeshore. Humidex 27. UV index 9 or very high.

Skies clearing up Saturday night with a low of 15C.

Here’s the forecast over the next several days:

Sunday, cloudy near noon then a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 26C.

Monday, cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers and a high of 15C.

Tuesday a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 11C.

Wednesday, a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 7C.

Thursday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 11C.

And Friday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 14C.

The average high temperature this time of year is 15.2C and the average low is 4.5C.