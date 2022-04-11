Above average temperatures in the Windsor-Essex forecast
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Borrelli
Environment Canada says temperatures will be above average this week in Windsor-Essex.
The forecast is mainly cloudy on Monday with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm early in the morning. Southwest wind gusting to 50km/h with a high 19C.
As for Monday night, there will be a few showers ending after midnight then clearing and a low 4C.
Here’s the forecast for the next several days:
- Tuesday will be sunny with a high 16C.
- Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers on Wednesday and high 22C.
- Thursday chance of showers with a high 14C.
- Cloudy and windy on Friday with a high 10C.
The average high temperature in Windsor this time of year is 12.3C and the average low is 2.1C.
